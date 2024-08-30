Dallas Cowboys standout rookie teases change to Iconic jersey number
Dallas Cowboys rookie Caelen Carson, also known as the 'Walking Seatbelt,' has been teasing a potential number change from 41 to the iconic 21 on social media
The No. 21 has a storied history with the Cowboys, being worn by the legendary Deion Sanders, who played a major role in securing the team's fifth and most recent Super Bowl victory.
The other Cowboy great to wear No. 21 was, of course, Ezekiel Elliott, who will be donning No. 15 this season.
WATCH: Cowboys players give their picks for best movie villains
Carson might be the next player to wear number 21. He hinted at it by sharing photos of himself photoshopped in the number on both X and Instagram.
It's very rare for a fifth-round pick to receive the type of recognition and praise that Caelen Carson has been getting, but the Cowboys' front office clearly saw a steal when they drafted him.
He will have to step up early on in his carerer after an injury suffered by All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland.
With high expectations already surrounding the physical and technically skilled Carson, switching to No. 21 is sure to add to the hype surrounding him early in his career.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys Prospect Watch: 7 college football players to watch in Week 1
Enough is Enough: Dak Prescott gets cryptic with latest contract talk
FINALLY: Video shows moment CeeDee Lamb learned Cowboys deal was done
Hoodie SZN? Cowboys favored to land legendary head coach for 2025 season
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie