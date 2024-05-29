Meeting the Dallas Cowboys 2024 draft class: Caelen Carson
The Dallas Cowboys had already established both sides of the ball with selections on the offensive and defensive lines. So, where would the rest of the draft take the franchise?
The fourth round proved to be a selection where adding depth to the roster may not be such a bad idea, especially in a position where the team suffered injuries last season.
Rd. 5:174 Caelen Carson - Wake Forest
Caelen Carson spent four years with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. At that time, Carson showed up all over the stat sheet. The 6'0 foot DB finished his collegiate career with 120 tackles and 3 interceptions. However, it may be his passes defended numbers that are really good to see. Carson defended 26 passes in his tenure in Winston-Salem.
Cowboys fans should know they are getting someone who can find the ball.
Carson will need to work to see the field in Dallas in a league that has been made to give the offensive player the edge. A stacked DB room that includes a hungry Trevon Diggs returning from injury could be the perfect situation for Carson when it comes to entering the league.
Cowboys Nation should be excited to watch Carson when training camp rolls around.