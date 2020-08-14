SI.com
Cowboys Camp: Crawford Off PUP, With 1st Team And Part Of 'Unblockable' Group

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' on-field training camp is underway here inside The Star in Frisco - and on Friday, the healthy return of defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford is underway as well.

Indeed, his return is complete enough that he spent time in this workout as a first-team defensive tackle.

Crawford was placed on the physically unable to perform list upon reporting to this "stay-at-home'' camp after missing 12 games last season because of injuries to both hips - each of with required offseason surgery.

Crawford, who is heading into his eighth season with the team and is an important leader in the locker room and on the field, earned time at defensive tackle maybe in part because newcomer Dontari Poe, a 1-Tech-style defensive tackle, remains on the PUP list. Meanwhile, newly-acquired defensive end Everson Griffen has to complete the COVID-19 testing process before he’s allowed to get on the field, a process that the team tells CowboysSI.com could take until Tuesday of next week.

In the meantime, it is worth noting that the Friday morning first-team defensive line crew of DeMarcus Lawrence and Aldon Smith (another credentialed newcomer) at ends and Gerald McCoy (yes, another credentialed newcomer) at tackle alongside Crawford was largely unblockable in 11-on-11 work.

All in all, Friday marked a great start for Tyrone Crawford - and for the way the versatile vet might fit into new coach Mike McCarthy and new coordinator Mike Nolan's "multiple'' defense.

