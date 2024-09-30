Cowboys can't blame injuries if team takes step back vs. Steelers
The Dallas Cowboys are getting a much-needed break until they meet the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 5. The Cowboys last played last Thursday, when the team took down the division rival New York Giants.
However, the Cowboys had some bad luck keeping everyone healthy.
During the game, Dallas lost top edge rusher Micah Parsons to a high-ankle sprain and DeMarcus Lawrence to a Lisfranc injury, making the Cowboys veteran a "prime candidate" for injured reserve.
MORE: How the Cowboys can weather the storm without their defensive stars
Yes, the team has the perfect excuse if things don't go right next week against the Steelers, but injuries can't shoulder all the blame.
At this point in the season, every team in the league is dealing with injuries. Before their game on Sunday, the Steelers had 15 players on their final injury report, including quarterback Russell Wilson and defensive star TJ Watt.
Unfortunately, injuries are a part of playing in the NFL. However, for Dallas, creating a roster with depth has shown to be an issue on both sides of the ball this season.
