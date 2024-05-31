Cowboys have 9.5 million in cap space coming in, still have options
The Dallas Cowboys have had an underwhelming off-season, to say the least, making just four signings in free agency. However, they may not be done, as the team is set to receive 9.5 million in cap space on June 2nd following the release of Michael Gallup in the middle of March.
Gallup will still be on the books for $4.35 million in dead money in 2024 and $8.7 million in 2025. Considering his lack of production, the benefits of cutting him certainly outweighed the costs of keeping him, as the Cowboys now have some cap flexibility heading into the 2024 season.
The Cowboys still have weaknesses at wide receiver and defensive tackle, and the incoming money could influence them to continue to weigh their options in free agency. However, they must decide if that money will be better used by extending their own.
Some current free agents the Cowboys should strongly consider are defensive tackles Calais Campbell and Linval Joseph, wide receivers Michael Thomas and Hunter Renfrow, or even re-signing Stephon Gilmore.
The Cowboys will have to decide between saving the money to extend Micah Parsons, Osa Odighizuwa, and other pending free agents or using it to bolster their roster. Whatever they decide to do the incoming cap space serves as a real positive in an otherwise boring off-season for the Dallas Cowboys.