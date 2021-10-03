October 3, 2021
WATCH: Dak Prescott Avoids Sack With Nifty Toss To Ezekiel Elliott; Cowboys and Panthers Tied 7-7

The Cowboys are facing the Panthers in an NFC matchup of two teams on the rise.
Author:

The Dallas Cowboys are facing the Carolina Panthers in a Week 4 matchup of two NFC teams that are building toward a playoff future.

The Panthers have the No. 1 overall defense in the league, and the Cowboys have an offensive line that have shown vulnerability in the past. But 2021 is different and this offensive line has gelled.

But the Panthers also offer a blitz package unlike what the Cowboys have seen this season. And those blitzes can cause issues with quarterbacks with lesser ability than Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. 

If the stout Dallas offense is going to be successful today, Prescott needs to be creative and he needs protection. On the first series of the game, that protection broke down, but Prescott improvised for a pass completion instead of a sack. 

While in the arms of a Panthers unblocked linebacker, Prescott flipped the ball to an open Ezekiel Elliott to avoid the sack.

The pass was incomplete, and the drive stalled, but Prescott showed any doubters that he's back from injury and capable of being the scrambling, improvising quarterback we saw in previous years. 

It set up the next Cowboys possession that resulted in a nine play, 70-yard touchdown drive that took 4:40 off the clock. With 7:27 left in the first quarter, the Cowboys led the Panthers 7-0.

