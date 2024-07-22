Cowboys receiver predicted to break prestigious record
CeeDee Lamb caught fire last season and set the record for the most receptions and receiving yardage in Dallas Cowboys history. Lamb finished with 135 catches for 1,749 yards but could do even more damage in 2024.
With Michael Gallup released and Tony Pollard leaving in free agency, the Cowboys will have a lot of touches to spread out and not many players they can rely on. Thats why Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report believes Lamb could break the league record for the most receptions in a single season.
”However, Michael Thomas' 149-catch campaign in 2019 is well within reach. Lamb wasn't far off the number last season. The Cowboys' primary target led the league with 135 snags. Three factors play into the possibility of becoming the first wide receiver to grab 150 catches during the regular season.” — Sobieski, Bleacher Report
Those three factors include the aforementioned offensive departures and the pace Lamb was on to close out 2023. He hauled in nearly 9.5 catches per game during the final seven contests. Lastly, the explosive wideout is entering a contract year.
Lamb hopes to have a deal done soon, which would eliminate this motivator, but that doesn’t mean there’s no reason to back off this prediction. If Dallas is going to have any chance of repeating As NFC East champions, they’ll need their stars to carry them and Lamb has the talent to do that.
