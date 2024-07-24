Cowboy Country: Holdout cost for CeeDee; Cowboys players undervalued
Good morning, Cowboy Nation. The Dallas Cowboys have arrived in Oxnard for the start of training camp, well, except for CeeDee Lamb, and we are closer to the action getting underway.
The first practice is on Thursday, July 25, but for now most of the attention is on Lamb's holdout.
How long will he be absent from camp? Will the close sides come to a deal within the first week? Only time will tell.
Until then, let's take a look at some headlines from around the web.
MORE: Important dates for Dallas Cowboys 2024 training camp
How much could CeeDee Lamb's holdout cost him?
If CeeDee Lamb decides to hold out for all of training camp and miss the preseason, it will cost the star wide receiver a hefty price. Here are the details.
Dallas Cowboys players are undervalued
Jerry Jones loves to put the Cowboys brand above the players, leading to many people viewing anything Dallas-related as "hype." Media rankings ahead of this season prove just how undervalued the players are. InsideTheStar.com takes a look.
