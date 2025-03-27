Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders announce multi-stop tour across Texas

JUST ANNOUNCED 💘 We’re bringing Sweetheart sparkle across Texas this May! Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 28.



✨ Saturday, May 24 | Dallas — Music Hall at Fair Park

✨ Sunday, May 25 | San Antonio — Majestic Theatre

✨ Tuesday, May 27 | Austin — Paramount Theatre

✨… pic.twitter.com/rzR24KS3Mb