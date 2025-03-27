Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders announce multi-stop tour across Texas
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are one of the most iconic brands in sports and some of the most popular, most recognizable cheerleaders in the country.
This spring, the cheerleaders will be going on tour across the state of Texas.
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders On Tour will feature five stops across the state beginning on Saturday, May 24 in Dallas.
There will also be stops in San Antonio, Austin, Midland, and El Paso throughout the end of the month.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 28.
Before last season, Netflix dropped the America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders docuseries that shared "the personal stories behind the uniforms, revealing the ambition and drive shared by the cheerleaders and their coaches through the 2023–24 season."
America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is streaming on Netflix now, featuring seven episodes that run approximately one hour each.
The series will be returning for a second season on Netflix in 2025.
