Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders announce multi-stop tour across Texas

"America's Sweethearts," the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, have announced a tour across the state of Texas in May.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys cheerleader during the game against the Houston Texans.
Dallas Cowboys cheerleader during the game against the Houston Texans. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are one of the most iconic brands in sports and some of the most popular, most recognizable cheerleaders in the country.

This spring, the cheerleaders will be going on tour across the state of Texas.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders On Tour will feature five stops across the state beginning on Saturday, May 24 in Dallas.

MORE: Cowboys legend reacts to LeBron trolling notorious hater Stephen A's boxing

There will also be stops in San Antonio, Austin, Midland, and El Paso throughout the end of the month.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 28.

MORE: Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb reacts to NFL 'wipe your nose' celebration ban

Before last season, Netflix dropped the America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders docuseries that shared "the personal stories behind the uniforms, revealing the ambition and drive shared by the cheerleaders and their coaches through the 2023–24 season."

Dallas Cowboys cheerleader performs during the game against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys cheerleader performs during the game against the Washington Commanders. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is streaming on Netflix now, featuring seven episodes that run approximately one hour each.

The series will be returning for a second season on Netflix in 2025.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Cowboys trade down, land 3 national title winners in 4-round NFL mock draft

NFL analyst lauds and slams Dallas Cowboys in free agency rankings

Dak Prescott, Browns trade rumors labeled 'fake news' by Cowboys insiders

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb reacts to NFL 'wipe your nose' celebration ban

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News