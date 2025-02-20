Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders celebrate 2024 rookies with special gift
In June 2024, Netflix dropped the America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders docuseries that shared "the personal stories behind the uniforms, revealing the ambition and drive shared by the cheerleaders and their coaches through the 2023–24 season."
The series is returning for a Season 2 and will feature the rookies who took the field in 2024.
Among the 2024 rookies are Kelly Villares, who fell short of making the team during the inaugural season of the Netflix series, Abby Summers, Allison Khong, and Madie Krueger.
Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie
This week, the DCC rookies were honored at the annual Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Pinky Party at Diamonds Direct jewelry store in Dallas, Texas.
Every year, the rookies receive a pinky ring at the end of the season to represent becoming a "full-fledged Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader" and getting welcomed into the sisterhood.
That's how you know all of the sleepless nights, sweat, and tears were worth every second.
Now we'll just have to wait and see who makes the squad next year.
America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is streaming on Netflix now. The series features seven episodes that run approximately one hour each.
