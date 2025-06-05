Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Netflix docuseries gets trailer for season 2

Season 2 of the Netflix hit series 'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' has officially dropped its trailer.

Josh Sanchez

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform “Thunderstruck” during their final tour stop at the Abraham Chavez Theatre in El Paso, Texas.
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform “Thunderstruck” during their final tour stop at the Abraham Chavez Theatre in El Paso, Texas. / Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are returning to Netflix with a second season of the hit docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

The series details "the personal stories behind the uniforms, revealing the ambition and drive shared by the cheerleaders and their coaches" throughout the season.

This year, there will be a handful of new cast members as the team welcomes its latest batch of rookies.

Ahead of its official premiere on Wednesday, June 18, Netflix dropped the official trailer.

"This season dives deeper into the stories, sisterhood, and sacrifices of the women who wear the stars on and off the field," the synopsis reads.

"Get ready for new faces, high stakes, and raw emotion as these athletes redefine what it means to shine under pressure."

Emmy Award-winning director Greg Whiteley created the series with One Potato Productions and Boardwalk Pictures. It is the team behind the overwhelmingly successful Cheer and Last Chance U series.

'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' Viewing Details

Date: Wednesday, June 18

Time: 3:00 a.m. ET

