Cowboys Cheerleaders hype up crowd at Post Malone Raising Cane's
Dallas Cowboys fans were in for a treat this week when star edge rusher Micah Parsons pulled up to the Post Malone x Dallas Cowboys-themed Raising Cane's restaurant on Tuesday, September 17.
Parsons appeared at the event after receiving Tom Brady’s inaugural “LFG Player of the Game” award following Week 1’s win over the Cleveland Browns
Before speaking to the media, Parsons and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Tori and Camille entertained the crowd and worked a "shift" where they served 100 Box Combos to hungry fans.
MORE: Micah Parsons opens up about Dallas Cowboys' 'humbling' Week 2 loss
The Cowboys and the fans are still trying to deal with the emotions from last weekend's loss to the New Orleans Saints, but hanging out with the DCC and getting Cane's from one of the team's biggest star is a nice temporary bandaid.
LOOK: Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders share throwback photo with young Post Malone
The Cowboys return to action in Week 3 on Sunday, September 22, against the reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
Hopefully that game will also bring a smile to everyone's face.
