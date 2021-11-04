Cowboys Christmas At The Star

The Dallas Cowboys will host the fifth annual Christmas at The Star in Frisco from Nov. 19 - Dec. 24.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have rattled off six consecutive victories, adding to their first-place lead in the NFC East Division and looking every bit a playoff contender... Making many Cowboys fans wonder, has Christmas come early?

Not yet, and there are more celebrations to come.

The Cowboys will host the fifth annual Christmas at The Star in Frisco from Nov. 19 to Dec. 24. This event gives fans an opportunity to enjoy free, family-friendly events throughout the holiday season including the Christmas Extravaganza and the opportunity to take a photo with Santa Claus.

“Christmas at The Star has become a fast tradition with all of our fans here at The Star in Frisco that we’re so thrilled to have back again this holiday season,” said Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones. “Celebrating the holidays along with the success of the Dallas Cowboys this season has given us all plenty to be thankful and proud of this year, and we’re delighted to once again put on an incredible weekly performance that all can enjoy in person with Christmas at The Star.”

The Extravaganza is a 20-minute show that includes; the lighting of The Star’s 67-foot Christmas tree by a Dallas Cowboys alumni, a holiday performance showcasing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Drumline, Cowboys Rookie Squad, mascot Rowdy, Santa Claus, and special appearances from Dallas Cowboys Football heroes.

The fun kicks off every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. from Nov. 19 to Dec. 18 outdoors on Tostitos Championship Plaza. Admission and parking for the event are free. For details, visit TheStarDistrict.com/Christmas. The Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza is powered by Reliant and Santa at The Star is presented by Monument Realty.

To add to the jubilant mood. … With a current 3.5-game lead over division rivals, if the Cowboys continue to handle business, the division may be wrapped up at the end of November. Hopes are high, as the Cowboys currently have the 4th-best odds (+950) to win this year's Super Bowl. ESPN's FPI has the Cowboys with the ninth-easiest remaining schedule. Next, Dallas next has two straight home games against the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons.