Cowboys vs. Bengals: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 14 MNF
What once seemed like a lost season has taken a dramatic turn for the Dallas Cowboys (5-7). Now, with some renewed hope, they host the Cincinnati Bengals (4-8) on Monday Night Football.
The Cowboys in a five day span between Week's 12 and 13 have won back-to-back games against the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants, keeping their slim playoff hopes alive.
Meanwhile, the Bengals have struggled, losing three straight games, including a high-scoring 44-38 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers. With time dwindling, they face the prospect of missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year.
A pivotal Week 14 finale on Monday night will see two teams desperately battling for playoff survival, as the Cowboys also chase their first three-game winning streak of the year.
Here are three keys to victory for Dallas' second Monday Night game of the season.
Rush to glory
Monday Night will see a rematch between the Bengals and quarterback Cooper Rush, whose second career start occurred in Week 2 of 2022 at home against the Bengals.
During that matchup, Rush led Dallas to a 20-17 upset over the defending AFC champions, throwing for 235 yards and a touchdown.
The win improved Rush to 2-0 as a starter at the time and has since gone 7-3 when getting called upon.
After a difficult stretch against the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans, where the veteran passer threw only one touchdown, committed three turnovers, and was sacked six times, Rush has found his rhythm in recent weeks.
In his last two starts, Rush thrown for 442 yards, 3 touchdowns, and a 66.18% completion rate in their two-game win streak.
Dallas is hopeful that the former 2017 UDFA can maintain this momentum in another primetime matchup.
Ground and Pound
The Cowboys finally broke the 100-yard rushing barrier after a two-year drought.
Running back Rico Dowdle, who played his best game of the season against the Giants, finished with 112 yards rushing and one touchdown, helping Dallas secure a 27-20 win.
Dowdle's performance, per Pro Football Focus, also featured 96 yards after contact, which ranked second among all backs in Week 13, six forced missed tackles tied for fifth most, and four runs of 10 or more yards.
Despite the strong display on the ground, the Cowboys' rushing attack has been inconsistent this season as Dallas continues to rank second worst with an average of 85.8 rushing yards per game and a league-low four touchdowns.
However, Monday night's matchup could provide another chance for Dowdle to shine, as the Bengals have surrendered 128.2 rushing yards per game, the 11th most in the league, while allowing 16 rushing touchdowns.
A second consecutive 100-yard rushing performance would be a game-changer, easing the burden on Rush and creating explosive plays in the passing game.
Limit the Bengals' Big 3
The Bengals' offense revolves around their dynamic trio of quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
The Cowboys' defense must find a way to contain these playmakers and disrupt their timing. Pressuring Burrow and forcing him into mistakes will be crucial.
Despite a 4-8 record, Burrow has played at an MVP level, ranking at the top of the league in touchdown passes (30), passing yards (3,337), and completions (302).
Meanwhile, Chase and Higgins have combined for 122 receptions, 1,700 yards, and 18 touchdowns.
The Cowboys' hopes at winning this game will rest on their defense. Mike Zimmer's unit has been a force, totaling 10 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, and a defensive touchdown over the past two games.
