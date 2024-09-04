Cowboys vs Browns: 3 keys to victory in Week 1 of 2024 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns will clash in a highly-anticipated Week 1 matchup to kick off the 2024 NFL season, with both teams aiming to start their seasons on a high note.
Last year, the Cowboys opened their season with a dominant 40-0 road win against the New York Giants.
While the Browns present a tougher challenge and one on the road, Dallas is aiming to for back-to-back 1-0 starts for the first time since 2012-2013.
With several storylines and factors revolving around this game including the debut of a revamped Cowboys offensive line let's look at the key factors that could help determine the outcome of this game for the Cowboys.
Force Turnovers
The Cowboys have had a remarkable 93 takeaways since the 2021 season, and they'll need to continue this trend against a Browns team that struggled with turnovers committing 27 fumbles and 23 interceptions in 2023.
Creating turnovers against the Browns will be crucial for the Cowboys' success. Not only will takeaways provide increased possessions for their offense and the opportunity to put points on the board quickly, but they can also swing the momentum of the game.
By forcing turnovers, the Cowboys can disrupt the Browns' offensive rhythm and put the pressure on the Cleveland defense to win the game.
Red Zone Efficiency
Given the Browns' strong defense in 2023, it's surprising that they ranked last in red zone defense, allowing a 71.4 percent Defensive Red Zone TD Rate.
The Cowboys' offense will need to be ruthlessly efficient and take advantage of the Browns' struggles in the red zone.
It's the perfect situation for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who scored 9 of his 14 touchdowns last season in the red zone, and tight end Jake Ferguson, who scored all 5 of his touchdowns within the 20-yard line.
Converting scoring opportunities into touchdowns, rather than settling for field goals could be a huge key factor in determining the final outcome for Dallas.
Guyton Outshines the Reigning Defensive Player of the Year
Buckle up, rookie! Welcome to the NFL, Tyler Guyton. Your first task? A head-to-head clash with the reigning DPOY himself, Myles Garrett.
It's like your first day at the office, except your office is a 100-yard battlefield and your boss is a 6'4", 272-pound wrecking ball with a penchant for quarterback sacks.
The clash in the trenches between these two teams will be a critical factor in determining the flow of the game.
Guyton, the Cowboys' left tackle of the future, following a standout preseason, faces the daunting task of protecting quarterback Dak Prescott's blindside against one of the league's most fearsome pass rushers.
Myles Garrett's explosive first step, relentless motor, and arsenal of pass-rush moves make him a constant threat to disrupt any offensive game plan.
This matchup will be a true test of Guytons technique, strength, and mental fortitude.
Can he hold his ground against Garrett's onslaught and give Prescott the time he needs to make plays, or will Garrett's dominance force the Cowboys to adjust their offensive strategy?
The battle in the trenches could very well dictate the outcome of this Week One clash.
No pressure, kid. Just remember every snap is a chance to prove you belong. Rise to the challenge, and you'll etch your name in Week One lore.
