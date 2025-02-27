Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer praises Osa Odighizuwa as contract talks heat up
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was at the podium on Thursday during the2025 NFL Scouting Combine. Most of the focus this week will be on the rookie class but Schottenheimer was also asked about a pending free agent.
Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa is fresh off a breakout season and looking to cash in. Dallas has said they would make his contract a priority — but their actions haven’t always lined up with their words.
MORE: Cowboys rebuild d-line in 3-round mock draft as NFL Combine begins
That’s why it was a little surprising to see reports that the two sides were nearing a deal. Schottenheimer was asked about this and while he said “it’s never done until it’s done,” he sounded like someone who wants the veteran defensive tackle back.
Schottenheimer said Odighizuwa is a “terrific” player who “does everything right.”
A third-round pick out of UCLA in 2021, Odighizuwa has developed into one of the more disruptive interior pass rushers in the game.
This past season, he recorded 47 tackles with 4.5 sacks. He also had more quarterback hits than any interior defender in 2024.
Reports indicate Odighizuwa will clear more than $20 million per season with his new deal but the “selectively aggressive” Cowboys are apparently ready to pay that.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
2025 Dallas Cowboys NFL Combine meeting tracker
3 quarterbacks Cowboys could target on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft
Cowboys pick surprise 'home-run hitter' in Mel Kiper NFL mock draft
Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
Should Cowboys reunite with former star receiver in free agency?
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries