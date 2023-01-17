The Dallas Cowboys will be moving and shaking when it comes to Mike McCarthy and the coaching staff, as will the rest of the NFL. Follow all the Coaching Carousel action here!

JAN 16 PAYTON UPDATE The Houston Texans have completed an interview with Sean Payton, an NFL source tells TexansDaily.com.

Meanwhile, Payton himself has offered a revelation, saying that the cost to trade for him for any interested team would be "a mid- or late-first-round pick.''

Payton has meanwhile dismissed the idea of the Cowboys as a viable destination for him as he exits "retirement.'' ... as Mike McCarthy looks to be secure in Dallas.

Payton is a top candidate for the Denver job, as is Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who will interview with the Broncos on Friday.

Jim Harbaugh has pulled himself out of Denver consideration, opting to remain at the University of Michigan.

JAN 14 BYE KLIFF! FOX is reporting that former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury - dismissed this week - is telling potential employers (who might want him as an offensive coordinator) that he is not available at this time.