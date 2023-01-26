Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore to Panthers? Conflicting Reports

It's between Steve Wilks and Frank Reich for the Carolina job. So the Cowboys' Kelln Moore is out? Maybe.

FRISCO - Sometimes, we've gotta just let it shake out.

How else to explain two respected national NFL reporters offering up conflicting news on the Carolina Panthers' decision regarding head coach candidate Kellen Moore?

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it's down to two guys for the job: interim head coach Steve Wilks, who oversaw a nice turnaround after Matt Rhule was fired earlier this year, and former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, also dismissed in-season, who was the first-ever QB in Carolina when the Panthers started as a franchise.

Per RapSheet: "They have whittled their search down it appears to two names: of course interim coach Steve Wilks, getting a really strong look ... and still is in the mix. And then Frank Reich, who has family in Carolina, the first quarterback ever for the Carolina Panthers... My understanding is he's being given extremely strong consideration - nothing is done yet - but Reich is going to get a long, hard look here. Would be a great story if this happened.''

Good enough. Kellen is not going to the Panthers.

Except ...

At the same time, SI's Albert Breer tweeted that Moore "is not out of the race.''

What to make of it all? Sometimes, signals can get crossed. Sometimes, there can be just enough truth in conflicting reports. Sometimes, media members need to "do a solid'' for an agent by fluffing up a candidate.

And sometimes, we just need to wait a little bit for the answers that will inevitably come.

