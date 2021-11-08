Cowboys’ Kellen Moore Not Moving to TCU

The latest word is that Moore will remain in the NFL - and on a possible track to be an NFL head coach as early as next season.

FRISCO - Would Kellen Moore quit his job as Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator to take over as head coach at ... TCU?

Apparently not.

While most believe that those head coaching jobs will be at the NFL level, a college football head coaching gig could reportedly be of interest.

Amid rumors that representatives of the Dallas offensive coordinator have reached out to TCU, which has an opening following Gary Patterson’s departure, the latest word is that Moore will remain in the NFL - and on a possible track to be an NFL head coach as early as next season.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram is reporting on Monday that Moore “is longer a candidate for the head coaching position with the Horned Frogs.”

Moore, 33, can be expected to pursue NFL jobs, though this year and last offseason he found himself connected to Boise State (his alma mater, where he interviewed in the offseason), TCU and LSU.

Last offseason, he was also interviewed for the head coach job of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Moore played his final three seasons as a backup QB in the NFL with the Cowboys before shifting to the job of quarterbacks coach job in 2018. He has been the team’s offensive coordinator since 2019.

The Cowboys entered last week (a week culminating in an upset loss to Denver) having the the top-ranked offense in the NFL.

Moore serves as Dallas’ coordinator and play-caller under head coach Mike McCarthy, who along with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and Cowboys QBs-turned-broadcasters Troy Aikman and Tony Romo have predicted a bright future for Moore.