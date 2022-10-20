Cowboys WATCH: Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Trolls Dallas - 'How 'Bout Them ...!'?

FRISCO - If nothing else, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is animated and energetic. And that fact was never more apparent than after Sunday night's win over the Dallas Cowboys on national television.

Immediately after the final whistle of the Eagles' 26-17 win over the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, a fight broke out between players from both teams near the Eagles' sideline.

And Sirianni just watched.

The second-year coach was even heard and seen directing F-bombs at the Cowboys' sideline instead of attempting to de-escalate the situation.

Eagles veteran defensive end Brandon Graham was convinced Sirianni was simply getting back at the Cowboys for what happened last year.

According to Graham during his appearance on a local Philadelphia radio station, certain Dallas players told Sirianni last year that he did not belong on the same field as the Cowboys.

“He said the last time we lost to them last year (51-26 on January 8, 2022) he said a couple players came up to him and said, ‘Ya’ll don’t belong on this field with us,’ and all this stuff, ‘We the NFC East,”‘ Graham revealed. “So it was cool to kind of hear that to know it was building up for this moment so that was probably part of why he was going off too.”

Coincidentally, Sirianni appeared on the exact same radio program less than an hour later and was asked about Graham's statement.

“There are so many things that go on during the game. I do have a lot of respect for that team and those players on that team,” Sirianni said. “They’ve got really good players and they’re going to be good this year, I know that.”

Animated and energetic?

"How 'bout them Eagles," Sirianni was heard shouting as he headed to the locker room after the game Sunday night, clearly trolling - or stealing from?! - the famous Jimmy Johnson "How 'bout them Cowboys?" motto.

Last season, Sirianni and the Eagles got swept by Dallas 41-21 and 51-26. There had to be some satisfaction at the win Sunday night, even if it was at the expense of the Cowboys with a backup quarterback.

But there's at least one more meeting this season, on Dec. 24, and maybe two if these teams somehow find themselves meeting in the playoffs.

And more likely than not, quarterback Dak Prescott will be on the field for Dallas in that matchup, and things could go dramatically different for Sirianni and the Eagles.

