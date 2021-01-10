Cowboys Coach Tracker: Whitt & Quinn As 'Package Deal'?

FRISCO - Our Dallas Cowboys Coach Tracker .... keeping you informed as “America’s Team” makes coaching staff decisions ...

SUNDAY AM: PACKAGE DEAL? year ago, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was going to hire Joe Whitt as his defensive coordinator before the job ended up going to another McCarthy friend, the now-ousted Mike Nolan.

Joe Whitt Jr. is back in the mix, interviewing this weekend for the vacancy. And maybe one of the most attractive things about him - given his work last year as the "passing-game coordinator'' for an Atlanta team that finished last in the NFL in pass defense - is who might come along with him.

Sources indicate to CowboysSI.com that while McCarthy does not have a particular connection with former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, Whitt obviously does - as Quinn is the guy who hired Whitt in Atlanta. Further, the idea that McCarthy could get his way with the Whitt hire (which the head coach is pushing for) might be more palatable if Quinn can also come to The Star, say, as the defensive line coach.

If McCarthy gets his way and hires Whitt - no guarantees there yet, as other viable candidates, including present Cowboys advisor George Edwards, also merit discussion) - that increases the likelihood that other McCarthy staffers would keep their jobs. In the event of an Edwards hire, he might push for some staff changes, as would most anyone else brought in from outside.

But if McCarthy can lure Whitt and Quinn (who in fairness surely has his sights set higher than being a position coach)? The Joneses might be impressed enough to allow McCarthy to get his way regarding the rest of the defensive staff remaining in place.

SATURDAY PM: EASY EDWARDS A smart and “easy” move? Elevate George Edwards. Edwards, the former Vikings coordinator, is already in the building but was not technically part of the Nolan staff.

He could represent a compromise between the Jones family and McCarthy.

SATURDAY AM: WHITT TO INTERVIEW - WITH A PUSH Joe Whitt Jr. is a sensible name for McCarthy.

But Whitt, despite his Green Bay connection, cannot exactly use his last season in Atlanta as a resume-builder.

FRIDAY PM: TOP DC CANDIDATES We've created our list ... some of them our names but most of them names from inside the building or names with obvious connections to those inside the building.

FRIDAY PM: NOLAN & TOMSULA FIRED After just one season in Dallas, McCarthy’s top two defensive aides are out.

The 2020 Cowboys allowed the most TDs and points in a season in franchise history.

JAN 2: KELLEN IS STAYING ‘Boys or Boise? Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has made his choice.

It’s a three-year deal to remain in place in Dallas.

DEC SEAN LEE AS COACH? McCarthy Has spoken to the veteran linebacker about a post retirement career in coaching.

"If you’re dumb enough to get into coaching,'' McCarthy jokingly told Lee, "we should definitely talk.''