With Gregory Out, What Tank Says About Cowboys Injury Comeback

The scramble is on for answers to replace Gregory, who is Dallas' top pass-rusher. Tank Lawrence has an idea.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory sustained a calf strain in practice on Wednesday, a "multiple-week injury,''as coach Mike McCarthy termed it on Thursday morning.

The MRI results from Wednesday evening suggest a move to three-week IR for Gregory, who with his five sacks has been among Dallas' best defensive players during the team's 6-2 start. And that move is official now.

Wouldn't it be nice if just as Gregory goes down ... DeMarcus Lawrence comes up?

Said Lawrence himself of the concept on Thursday here at The Star in the wake of the Gregory news: “I feel great. I just got to get on the field now. Whenever they call my name, I’ll be ready.”

Alas, it is not that easy.

The Cowboys are preparing to play this Sunday in a noon visit to AT&T Stadium by the Matt Ryan-led Atlanta Falcons without left tackle Tyron Smith, with Terence Steele likely continuing in his place and La'el Collins at right tackle. They are also getting ready to use a newly-signed kicker in Liram Hajrullahu, with vet kicker Greg Zuerlein on the COVID list. And now they need help at end.

How to replace Gregory, who is Dallas' top pass-rusher? Find a miracle cure for the other standout end, Lawrence, who remains on IR following foot surgery in September.

But ...

Tank's return is a work in progress; he was on the side on Thursday engaging in activity with trainers. But he's not ready to practice and Dallas hasn't even put him into a 21-day window during which to return. A source indicates that could come closer to the end of November.

One simple possibility in regard to a replacement would mean a part-time (or more) move of dynamic rookie linebacker Micah Parsons back to the edge this week to compensate for the absence of Gregory.

What about other ends? The Cowboys have Tarell Basham, Dorance Armstrong, Chauncey Golston and Azur Kamara on the 53-man roster. Bradlee Anae and Breeland Speaks on the practice squad.

Said Armstrong: “I’m hella excited. It’s an opportunity. I’m ready for it.”

McCarthy, of course, is saddened by the Gregory news, but turned playful on the subject of weekend game-plan and personnel thoughts.

"The game starts at noon on Sunday,'' McCarthy said. "Don’t be late.”

Tank Lawrence would love to be a part of that. But asking him to do so would be asking him to be early. It's not happening ... yet.

