Cowboys continue to remain on the wrong side of NFL playoff history
Despite frequent playoff berths over the last few years, the Dallas Cowboys have become synonymous with postseason heartbreak, their name echoing louder than any other team even when absent from the playoffs.
In 2020, the NFL decided to expand the playoff seeding from six teams to seven for both the AFC and NFC, with only the number one seed receiving a first-round bye.
MORE: Former Cowboys star calls out Jerry Jones after Washington victory
Since then, there have been ten different No. 2 seeds that hosted No. 7 seeds in the Wild Card round.
This includes the 2020 Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints, the 2021 Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 2022 San Francisco 49ers and Bills, the 2023 Bills and Cowboys, and the most recent, the 2024 Bills and Philadelphia Eagles.
The record of these teams against the No. 7 seed is 9-1. The only blemish on the No. 2 seeds' record came in the 2023 season when the Cowboys suffered a surprising 48-32 upset at the hands of the Green Bay Packers.
Since then, it's been nothing but disappointment in Dallas, who posted a 7-10 record during 2024, a year that was filled with plenty of turmoil. Fans can only hope that a strong offseason will lead to Dallas still playing football this time next year.
