Cowboys Third-Rounder Cooper Beebe Learns Which Position He'll Play to Begin NFL Career
The Dallas Cowboys selected versatile offensive lineman Cooper Beebe in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The former Kansas State standout can play every position along the line, so many were wondering what position he would play to begin his professional career.
Beebe took the field for the Cowboys rookie minicamp on Friday and Saturday, finally showing the football world where he will play -- and it's the one place on the line where he has the least experience.
The third-rounder will begin his career at center and look to reward the front office for its confidence in him. Beebe said he began working at the position immediately after the draft and receiving instructions from offensive line coach Mike Solari.
While Beebe will begin his NFL career at center, there is no guarantee he will begin the season as the starter after Tyler Biadasz vacated the position in the offseason.
Beebe will compete with two-year veteran Brock Hoffman for the job during OTAs and training camp.
If Beebe does not win the competition, there are still plenty of opportunities to find the field as a rookie because of his versatility.
Beebe, along with first-round pick Tyler Guyton and seventh-round guard Nathan Thomas, will help fortify the wall in front of Dak Prescott and the team's stable of running backs, which was a significant weakness a season ago.