Will Cowboys get Cooper Beebe snaps at guard in the preseason?
Versatility is huge in the NFL and Cooper Beebe has a chance to prove his with the Dallas Cowboys.
A third-round pick from Kansas State, Beebe was a gaurd throughout his collegiate career. As soon as he was selected by Dallas, he was asked to learn center. Beebe rose to the challenge, even employing his mom as a part-time quarterback to help with snapping the ball.
As much work as he put in, Brock Hoffman has been a standout at camp and seemingly has the job locked up. That pushes Beebe down to No. 2 on the depth chart but his ability to play guard will be huge on game days. Due to a limited number of active players being allowed, the Cowboys could essentially have one player back up three positions, which is why the rookie will need snaps at guard during the preseason.
The only concern is whether or not that will hinder his growth at center. As Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com points out, he needs reps there as well.
Beebe indeed needs to get game reps at center but it would be smart to play him at guard as well. Allowing him to get time at both positions in an exhibition game could pay huge dividends down the road should he ever be called upon.
Of course, the Cowboys are fortunate to also have T.J. Bass on the roster, who is another potential starter down the road. But having more options is always the way to go.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Scrimmage Time: 3 things to watch during Thursday's Cowboys-Rams joint practice
Camp Battles: 6 surprising notes from Cowboys first unofficial depth chart
Olympic Games: 4 Cowboys who should be on USA’s 2028 Olympic flag football team
Bargain Shopping: Cowboys' three best team-friendly deals for the 2024 season
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024