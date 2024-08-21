Cowboys Country

Cowboys CB on roster bubble shines in final training camp practice

A Dallas Cowboys cornerback who is on the roster bubble was a standout at the team's final training camp practice in Oxnard.

Aug 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Eric Scott Jr. (37) on the field in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
The Dallas Cowboys finished their final training camp practice in Oxnard on Wednesday as they head into the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday afternoon.

While the roster is beginning to take shape, there are still questions about who will secure the final spots at positions like cornerback, running back, receiver, and defensive line.

The cornerback battle is particularly intriguing, with players like Andrew Booth, Josh Butler, Eric Scott, and Kemon Hall vying for the final one or two roster spots.

On Wednesday, it was Eric Scott who stood out the most. During one-on-one drills, Scott recorded four pass breakups, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic on X.

Today was one of the last opportunities for the Cowboys to evaluate their roster before making cuts, aside from the final preseason game.

This gives Eric Scott a prime chance to secure his spot if he performs well against the Chargers.

