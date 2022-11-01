Cowboys Cornerback Trades? 3 Ways to Help Coach Dan Quinn 'Push for More Takeaways'
The Dallas Cowboys defense led the National Football League in takeaways just a season ago with 34 takeaways. And this year, its league-best pass rush (33 sacks) is now the stat centerpiece.
And defensive coordinator Dan Quinn wants the best of both worlds.
"Honestly, just continuing to push to create our takeaways,'' Quinn said Monday at The Star.
The Cowboys currently sit seventh in the league in team takeaways, with 13 total takeaways so far. Where can they get more? Pressure upfront is part of it, a big part of it. And then playmakers like cornerback Trevon Diggs are pivotal as well.
But what about help from the outside - and help on the outside?
A trio of Cowboys suggestions as the deadline approaches:
*Sidney Jones is on the outs in Seattle - so much so that the Seahawks might cut him if not dealt.
*William Jackson III is on the outs in Washington. His next team won't want that contract ... but his career certainly needs a reboot.
*Greedy Williams of the Browns is a name that comes up constantly in deadline gossip.
We know Dallas is prioritizing the chase for a receiver, and that's fine. But we bet Dan Quinn would be excited by an add on his side of the ball as well.
