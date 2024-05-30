Bleacher Report ranks Cowboys cornerback duo first in NFL
There was a time when the Dallas Cowboys cornerbacks couldn't catch a cold. Now, they have two ball hawks who haul in just about any pass within their reach.
Trevon Diggs, a second-round pick out of Alabama in 2020, tied the franchise record with 11 interceptions in 2022 and has 18 interceptions and 52 pass defenses in his first 47 games. Across from him is DaRon Bland, who has more interceptions than anyone since being selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Bland had nine picks in 2023, returning five for touchdowns. He has 14 total interceptions and 22 passes broken up in two years.
Those numbers help explain why Diggs and Bland finished first in a recent ranking of NFL cornerback duos from Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report. Moton put the Dallas corners ahead of Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson, as well as Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed of the New York Jets.
Moton says Diggs and Bland are the only duo in the rankings to both have an All-Pro honor under their belt. He also praised the strides Bland made in coverage as he proved in 2023 to be more than just a "big-play" defender.
"Bland, 24, isn't just a highlight playmaker, though. Between his rookie and second-year terms, he saw significant improvement in his allowed completion rate (71.4 to 59.5 percent) and passer rating (82.2 to 60.8)."- Moton, Bleacher Report
Diggs tore his ACL after just two games in 2023 but already earned a massive extension and has proven to be one of the best in the game. New defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer joins the coaching staff following the departure of Dan Quinn and he's expected to help them reach new heights.
Zimmer hasn't been in the league sinxe 2021 but he's been one of the top defensive minds in the NFL for decades. He could help this already impressive defensive backfield set more franchise records.