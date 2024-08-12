Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Young cornerbacks shine; Cowboys OT to get MRI on injury

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Monday, August 12.

Josh Sanchez

Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Eric Scott (37) during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields.
Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Eric Scott (37) during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Happy Monday, Cowboys Nation. It's time to kick off another week and the team's NFL preseasoner is in the books. It wasn't the final score anyone was hoping for, but Dallas Cowboys fans got a good look at the future.

The defense came up big with four interceptions, and some players had strong performances with viral highlights.

While we wait for the team to return to practice ahead of Week 2, let's take a look at some of the latest headlines making the rounds.

Cowboys OT Chuma Edoga reportedly in boot following preseason game

Chuma Edoga, Dallas Cowboys
October 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys guard Chuma Edoga (71) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Chuma Edoga suffered an injury during the team's preseason opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and was reportedly in a boot after the game.

Edoga is set to get an MRI on the injured foot.

Archer notes there is "some concern" about the injury, which means Tyler Guyton could be pushed into the starting role and never look back.

Watch: Cowboys' young DBs shine vs. Rams

Eric Scott, Dallas Cowboys
Aug 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Eric Scott Jr. (37) on the line of scrimmage against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys' young defensive backs shined against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon with four total interceptions.

Unfortunately, the team was unable to finish the job, but it was a promising look into the future.

Cowboys Quick Hits

Published
