Cowboy Roundup: Young cornerbacks shine; Cowboys OT to get MRI on injury
Happy Monday, Cowboys Nation. It's time to kick off another week and the team's NFL preseasoner is in the books. It wasn't the final score anyone was hoping for, but Dallas Cowboys fans got a good look at the future.
The defense came up big with four interceptions, and some players had strong performances with viral highlights.
While we wait for the team to return to practice ahead of Week 2, let's take a look at some of the latest headlines making the rounds.
MORE: Winners and losers in Cowboys preseason loss to the Rams
MORE: Cowboys top highlights and plays vs. Rams in preseason opener
Cowboys OT Chuma Edoga reportedly in boot following preseason game
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Chuma Edoga suffered an injury during the team's preseason opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and was reportedly in a boot after the game.
Edoga is set to get an MRI on the injured foot.
Archer notes there is "some concern" about the injury, which means Tyler Guyton could be pushed into the starting role and never look back.
MORE: 4 takeaways from Cowboys' loss vs Rams in preseason opener
Watch: Cowboys' young DBs shine vs. Rams
The Dallas Cowboys' young defensive backs shined against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon with four total interceptions.
Unfortunately, the team was unable to finish the job, but it was a promising look into the future.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Jerry Jones clumsily explains 'urgency' comments in attempted walk back... Jerry Jones, Tom Brady NFL preseason meeting raises eyebrows... Looking back at Dak Prescott's phenomenal preseason debut in 2016... Cowboys linked to former NFC East foe if RB-by-committee underwhelms... Cowboys' Thanksgiving game ticket prices topped by Texas CFB rivalry.