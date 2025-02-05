Cowboys Country

Cowboys could be perfect fit for Bengals free agent run stuffer

The Dallas Cowboys could be thin on the defensive line due to free agency. This is why the team would be the perfect candidate to add a Cincinnati Bengals run-stopper.

Tyler Reed

In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have 25 players who are free agents this offseason. The team will need to make some significant changes in Brian Schottenheimer's first year as head coach.

Among those free agents, the Cowboys have two defensive tackles that are on the market. It also feels like Linval Joseph and Osa Odighizuwa may not be candidates to return next season.

So, what can the Cowboys do at defensive tackle? According to Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports, the Cowboys are the perfect candidate to land Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill forces an interception on a throw by New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

"The Cowboys could be looking at some changes on the defensive line, as DeMarcus Lawrence, Chauncey Golston and Osa Odighizuwa among others are searching for new deals," he wrote.

"B.J. Hill of the Bengals could be a veteran player Dallas targets to boost what was the fourth-worst run defense in the NFL last year. He's recorded 16 sacks, 225 combined tackles and 53 QB hits in four seasons with Cincinnati."

Hill would be a great run clogger, as Pro Football Focus had Hill as the 22nd-best defensive tackle in rund defense.

Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins scores on a touchdown run against Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither and defensive tackle B.J. Hill in the first half at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cowboys' defensive front needs a massive makeover, and Hill is the exact player that could change the way fans think about the unit.

It's a new era, and with that being said, the franchise will need to hit some home runs early. Adding Hill could be the one.

