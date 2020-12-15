Cowboys Could Return Four Starter-Type DBs to Today's Practice

The Dallas Cowboys Need Help In The Secondary, And It's Coming, As They Could See The Return Of Four Starter-Type DBs to Today's Practice

FRISCO - We hope we're not coming across as being too smart-alecky when we frame the possible Wednesday return to Dallas Cowboys practice of Chidobe Awuzie, Anthony Brown, Trevon Diggs and Donovan Wilson as additions of four "starter-type'' DBs to a defense on which "starter-type'' isn't exactly the highest bar.

Nevertheless, the 4-9 Cowboys - coming off a 30-7 win at Cincinnati in which an assortment of practice-squad types were required to get snaps - figure to be fortified some time soon with more talent with more credentials.

"These are all maybes,'' said coach Mike McCarthy on Tuesday of most of the hoped-for returnees. But Dallas does seem confident that cornerbacks Diggs (a standout rookie who has missed more games with a broken bone in his foot) and Awuzie (coming off the COVID list after one game) will practice.

Same with Wilson, the "hit man'' safety who has missed two games with a groin problem. Wilson has tried to practice through the problem, as has Brown with his rib injuries. He's tried to force his way into playing; the training staff has held him back.

Awuzie, Brown, Diggs and Wilson are all candidates to start Sunday in the noon meeting with the 49ers at AT&T Stadium, pending their health. The coaching staff feels the defensive play was upgraded last week, and is hoping for more of the same here.

READ MORE: Tank Goodness: Dallas Cowboys 'Out-Loser' Bengals, 30-7

READ MORE: Cowboys Crush Bengals: 10 'Whitty' Observations - 'Easy Money'

"There weren't any lapses,'' coordinator Mike Nolan said of the win at Cincy. "That was our most complete game to date."That was our most complete game to date."

A more complete secondary gives Dallas a chance to achieve more of the same.