To his credit, Brett Maher was pretty much "the first guy in the building'' on Tuesday morning, meeting with Cowboys special-teams coordinator Bones Fassel and getting back to work.

FRISCO - In the Dallas Cowboys locker room, led by Dak Prescott, the opinion is that there is no need for a new kicker.

And in the wake of Monday night's playoff pummeling of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that was the view of Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy as well.

"We need Brett,'' said McCarthy supportively.

But a few hours later, team owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan that while he "can't wipe this grin off my face." ... he is somewhat troubled.

"This is a classic case at looking at what (Maher)'s done for this team all year, just not Monday night," Jones said. "But we'll look at it. We can't afford a big setback going into this game and the rest of the tournament with shakiness at kicker."

"We'll look at it'' is not exactly what McCarthy said on Monday after Maher became the first player in NFL history to miss four extra points in a game.

But on Tuesday - maybe after visiting with ownership - McCarthy backed down a bit regarding the idea of bringing into The Star a kicker or two for the purpose of a tryout as the team is entering Sunday's NFC Divisional playoff game at San Francisco.

"That,'' McCarthy said of sticking with Maher, "is the plan right now.''

Said Maher: "I feel very fortunate to have the teammates I have and the coaching staff that I have. They lifted me. It's time to do my part.''

