The standard inside The Star isn’t based upon settling for just good enough or being content with mistakes. It’s clear that this year, like most seasons, there’s a Super Bowl-or-bust mentality for the Dallas Cowboys, and a ring is only achievable if CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott are at their best.

Other teams in the NFL would likely love to have the struggles the Dallas Cowboys have had this season. At a 10-3 record headed into Sunday’s meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field, there seemingly should be little to complain about for a Dallas team that’s seen as one of the league’s best.

However, the standard inside The Star isn’t based upon settling for just good enough or being content with mistakes, something has become even more of an emphasis following Sunday’s 27-23 win over the Houston Texans. Still, it's clear that this year, like most seasons, there’s a Super Bowl-or-bust mentality for the Cowboys.



But despite all the success this season, getting a ring won’t be possible without the connection of quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver CeeDee Lamb being at its best. Lamb is currently ninth in the league in receiving yards (961) and tied for 10th in catches (74) but the Dallas passing offense is just 20th in total yardage (2,797).



That standard hasn’t been met. What’s the solution?



“Obviously when something goes wrong, somebody’s in the wrong,” Lamb said. “It’s not more so who’s pointing fingers, it’s who’s gonna take the blame for it, and I feel like me and Dak, we go ahead and handle both. Just understanding whatever it is we were going through, just use it as a growing pain.”



"Growing,'' Cowboys Nation hopes, toward playoff wins.

An argument can be made that the lack of production on the stat sheet for Dallas’ offense can be attributed to Prescott’s five-game absence following his recovery from the thumb injury he suffered in the season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



But even with plenty of action and a bye week of rest to get his feet underneath him, turnovers have been an issue for Prescott, as he’s now thrown nine interceptions this season. This is tied for the fifth-most in the league this season, a bit troubling considering that out of all signal-callers to throw seven more picks this year, he’s played the fewest games.



Lamb didn’t hold back the fact Prescott, who has still tossed 14 touchdowns since his return, needs to make better decisions.



“Just understanding it’s all on how you’re gonna bounce back from it,” Lamb said. “I didn’t know he threw nine, but just going off that I feel like he knows - I wouldn’t say he has to play better, but just better decisions and vice versa to help him out and make the game for clear for him.”

Lamb is coming off one of his worst games of the season, as he had just five catches for 33 yards against Houston. It was a performance where Lamb admitted the Cowboys played down to the competition of the one-win Texans.

Similar struggles against the Jaguars on Sunday could deal a fatal blow to Dallas’ hopes of the winning the NFC East. Lamb and Prescott’s “growing pains” will need to be solved ahead of a Christmas Eve matchup at home with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16.

