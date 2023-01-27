Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...

JAN 27 NEWNESS FOR DAK Early in Troy Aikman's career, the then-young Dallas Cowboys QB authored a children's book called "Things Change.''

All these years later ... they still do.

It seems that Dak Prescott, the heir to Aikman's throne, has a new "casually dating" girlfriend in Dallas native and LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, according to the gossip site "Page Six.''

So that's nice. If Dak's happy, we're happy.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are examining the idea of another change in the QB's life, as head coach Mike McCarthy offered an interesting answer when quizzed by CowboysSI.com on Thursday about the job security of his offensive coordinator.

"I don't want to play this game today,'' McCarthy said in answer to a CowboysSI.com question about Moore. “Kellen Moore, just like the rest of the coaches, will be evaluated.”

We'll keep you posted on the coaching moves. And we'll cover the Cowboys dating front with far less intensity.

JAN 26 NEW TACKLE RULE? The NFL competition committee will be looking into a particular tackling "style'' that led to injuries last weekend in the playoffs.

According to The Washington Post, the committee will consider the "mechanics of the tackle" that resulted in Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard suffering a high ankle sprain and a broken leg in Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Meanwhile, the league will also examine a similar play in which Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sprained his ankle in the playoff win over the Jags.

In the case of the Cowboys: San Francisco cornerback Jimmie Ward landed on Pollard's leg while dragging him down from behind. ... a legal play but maybe a nasty one that led to the free agent running back needing surgery.

Jacksonville linebacker Arden Key landed awkwardly on Mahomes in their game, causing the Kansas City quarterback to briefly exit Saturday's game with a high ankle sprain ... though Mahomes expects to play in the AFC Championship Game this Sunday against the Bengals.

JAN 25 CALLOWAY SIGNS The Cowboys are continuing to sign futures contracts with prospects as they assemble their 90-man roster for the 2023 season, and the list is now highlighted by another keeper from the practice squad, Antonio Callaway.

Callaway was a fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2018 and as a rookie caught 43 passes and five TDs before behavioral issues sidelined his career.

Also signed up by Dallas so far: receivers Dennis Houston (who started the 2022 season on the 53-man roster) and Dontario Drummond, offensive linemen Alex Taylor, Alec Lindstrom and Brock Hoffman, and defensive backs Juanyeh Thomas, Tyler Coyle and Sheldrick Redwine.

JAN 24 NINERS DE ARRESTED San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu followed up his team’s playoff win over the Cowboys on Sunday by being arrested on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence on Monday.

The alleged incident with his girlfriend, the San Jose Police Department said, features the woman charging that Omenihu, a former Texas Longhorns standout. pushed her to the ground during an argument.

Officers said that they did not "observe any visible physical injuries," though she did complain of a pain to her arm.

Omenihu posted bail and is no longer in custody, but he was served with an emergency protective restraining order.

"We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information," said the 49ers, who play at the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

JAN 23 SIGNINGS: The Cowboys are now free - unfortunately - to begin the assemblage of a 90-man roster via “futures” contracts.

The list so far features five players from the practice squad: Wideout Dontario Drummond, centers Brock Hoffman and Alec Lindstrom and DBs Sheldrick Redwine and Juanyeh Thomas.

Stay tuned here for more signings …

JAN 22 COWBOYS UP Dak Prescott has thrown a 3-yard TD pass to Dalton Schultz to give the Cowboys a 6-3 lead early in the second quarter here in Santa Clara ...

But rather incredibly, the PAT was blocked.

So Brett Maher and the Cowboys are now 1 of 6 in PAT attempts in the postseason. Oh, and the reason the Niners have their three points?

A first-quarter Dak interception.

JAN 22 LAMAR'S NO Quarterback Lamar Jackson has turned down the Ravens' offer of a six-year contract with $113 million guaranteed. One way to interpret the numbers?

The guarantees in the contract are less than half of the $230 million deal the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson last offseason. And they are also less than the contract Dak Prescott has with the Cowboys, which features $126 million guaranteed.

Jackson - the 2019 league MVP - has a solid argument that he wants to be paid like the best quarterbacks in the league. There are different ways to look at these numbers ... and we don't know the full value or structure of this offer.

But just in terms of guaranteed money? Watson's deal set the bar. And Jackson - who will continue to be the subject of trade rumors until this is decided - has every reason to want to match it.

JAN 21 DUNGY DECISION Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines this week when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms, the politician noting, "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms.''

Dungy, who has been outspoken about LGBTQ movements in the past, responded.

"That’s nothing," Dungy wrote on Twitter, sarcastically spreading a debunked myth. "Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for the students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student’s needs."

Despite the controversial nature of his comment - which he obviously concedes to as he's deleted the tweet - a report from Sports Illustrated says Dungy will be on air today for NBC's coverage of the NFL playoffs.

JAN 19 PETERS OUT The Dallas Cowboys continue to feel good about the Sunday availability of safety Jayron Kearse, but entering the Thursday workout here at The Star, tackle Jason Peters will once again not practice.