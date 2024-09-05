Dallas Cowboys should stick with Dak, not target Shedeur Sanders
Absent a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys, the future for Dak Prescott has remained a talking point throughout the offseason.
Along with the “will he/won’t he re-sign” debate, there are also serious questions about their alternative options. One of those was to lean on Trey Lance but his showing in the preseason ended those chances.
Micah Parsons gives inspiring advice to young athletes
From there, it shifted to the possibility of adding Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft. Some love this idea but Rob Gronkowski says it’s not going to happen.
While speaking with Kay Adams on “Up & Adams,” Gronk said the Cowboys need to stick with Dak, who he calls a proven winner.
Gronk took it a step further saying there’s no way Dallas will be in position to consider Sanders. A top-15 pick according to the former All-Pro tight end, Sanders’ value will be too high for Dallas — who he says will be in the playoffs.
That will leave the Cowboys in the 25-32 range which is why Gronkowski sees Sanders going to a “bottom-feeding” team and starting for them.
