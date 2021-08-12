Sports Illustrated home
What's Cowboys' Randy Gregory Want in NFL Preseason? 'A Lot'

Most veterans don't play much in preseason action, but Cowboys' defensive end Randy Gregory would like to get on the field.
Author:

Randy Gregory may not be a rookie trying to earn his stripes anymore, but heading into his fourth season with the Dallas Cowboys, he still wants to get on the field in preseason action. With the team heading into their second preseason game, Gregory has made it clear that he would like to see the field more.

During the Cowboys' Hall of Fame Game matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Gregory didn't play. How about Friday at Arizona? How much does Gregory want to play there? How much should he play?

“A lot, I think,'' Gregory said. "If it was up to me, I would’ve played last game. I obviously want to play this week and next week and the week after that, but that’ll be more of a game-time decision.”

Last season with the Cowboys, Gregory ended up playing in 10 games. In those 10 games, he racked up 21 total tackles to go along with 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a defended pass. Those numbers weren't huge - but they might've been had the coaching staff used him more, an error that coach Mike McCarthy has since copped to.

At 28, Gregory is looking to be about more than "potential,'' the word attached to him over the course of five years in and out of NFL suspension, but now in a good place of what he calls "self-love.'' The Cowboys believe he has the talent to be a special pass-rusher. He believes it, too.

And he's obviously got the desire to show it. "A lot'' of desire.

