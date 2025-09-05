Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott on spit incident, Social media reaction to loss
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Thursday night's game didn't go as planned, but at least it wasn't a blowout.
As we wait to see what the next week brings, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media that we may have missed.
Dak Prescott clears air on Spitgate
"I wouldn't spit on somebody," Prescott said. "I stepped through [and] I actually said words like, 'The hell -- excuse me, but probably even more colorful -- what would I need to spit on you for?' And he just spit on me in that moment. It was more of a surprise than anything."
Social media reaction
Blogging the Boys shared the wild social media reaction after Thursday night's loss.
"Well done Cowboys fans, you made it. That was one long offseason but football is finally back and the Dallas Cowboys opened the season playing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Lincoln Financial Field."
