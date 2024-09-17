Dallas Cowboys star easily tops NFL's highest-paid players list for 2024
The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a major move at the buzzer before the 2024 NFL regular season kicked off, signing Dak Prescott to a blockbuster $240 million contract extension.
Dak's new deal keeps him in Dallas through the 2028 season and made him the highest-paid player in NFL history.
Thanks to his new deal, Prescott easily tops Sportico's list of the NFL's highest-paid players for 2024.
MORE: Breaking down Dak Prescott's performance since signing life-changing contract
While Prescott's new contract expectedly lands him near at the top of list, the gap between him and second place is nearly $15 million.
Prescott earns $86.3 million from his salary and bonuses, while the No. 2 player earns $80.6 million.
What causes the major game between the two comes from endorsements. Prescott earns $14 million from endorsements while Goff earns $5 million. Dak's number is the third-highest in the league behind Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce ($30 million) and Patrick Mahomes ($27 million).
Through two weeks of the 2024 campaign, Prescott's performance has left fans wanting more. Prescott has thrown for 472 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions for the 1-1 Cowboys.
To be fair, the CeeDee Lamb holdout hurt Prescott's timing coming into the season and things should improve with more reps.
He will have the opportunity to find his groove in Week 3 when the Cowboys host the Baltimore Ravens.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings following Week 2: How far did Cowboys fall?
NFC East winners & losers in Week 2: Zeke struggles, Commanders steal one
NFC East power rankings after Week 2 of the NFL season
Dallas Cowboys Week 2: Ranking top 5 Players of the Week