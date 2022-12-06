FRISCO - Quarterback Dak Prescott is once again the Dallas Cowboys' nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man Of The Year Award for the 2022 season.

Considered maybe the league's most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes one NFL player nominated from each team for his outstanding community service activities off the field, in addition to his performance on the field. (See the entire list here.)

As a nominee for the award (as he was last year), Prescott will have the honor of wearing a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season as a way to recognize of his accomplishments on and off the field.

Prescott has become a vocal advocate for an assortment of important causes, from mental health awareness to building relationships between law enforcement officials and citizens. His willingness to help others in overcoming adversity while also striving for excellence is part of makeup on the field ... and in the community, an effort channeled via his Faith Fight Finish Foundation.

Prescott, now in his seventh NFL season, is the locker room leader for a Dallas team that is presently 9-3 and chasing playoff hopes ... and beyond.

