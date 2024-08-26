Cowboys to kick tires on former four-time Pro Bowl running back
According to Tom Pelissero, the Dallas Cowboys are bringing in four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook for a visit tonight ahead of Tuesday afternoon's roster cut deadline.
Pelissero also noted, "Cook has hit the weights all offseason and says he feels the best he has in years."
With the Cowboys finalizing the 53-man roster, it seems they may not be done making moves yet.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb's agent celebrates historic contract extension
The Cowboys' decision to bring Dalvin Cook in for a visit likely signals a lack of confidence in their current group of running backs.
While Cook is a four-time Pro Bowler, his performance in 2023 raises some concerns.
Last season, Cook had a career-low 214 rushing yards and averaged just 3.2 yards per carry, which doesn't exactly inspire confidence about adding him to the roster, especially if it comes at the expense of preseason standout Deuce Vaughn.
