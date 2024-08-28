Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Dalvin Cook interest comes with one condition after meeting

The Dallas Cowboys hosted veteran running back Dalvin Cook for a meeting and afer Cook showed up in 'good' shape there could be interest but with one condition.

Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) during warmups before a wild card game against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Dallas Cowboys hosted veteran free agent running back Dalvin Cook for a meeting this week as the team whittled its roster down to 53 men.

Cook was not signed and the Cowboys decided to go with Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, and Deuce Vaughn on the 53-man roster, but it wasn't all bad for Cook when meeting with the Dallas brass.

According to Clarence Hill of AllDLLS.com, Cook is in "good shape."

MORE: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster officially set for 2024 NFL season

There is also the possibility that the Cowboys could have interest in Cook in the future, but it would come with one condition. Cook would have to be a member of the practice squad, for now.

Cook will visit the Indianapolis Colts later this week to fully explore his options, so it will be interesting to see if he comes knocking back on the Cowboys' door.

It seems unlikely, however.

Cook held off on signing a deal because he believes he can still help a team win. He wouldn't be doing that on the practice squad.

The veteran running back, who played under Mike Zimmer with the Minnesota Vikings, still believes he has something left in the tank despite a disappointing 2023 campaign with the New York Jets.

How will it all play out? Only time will tell, but for now, Cowboys fans don't have to worry about another aging running back with high mileage joining the backfield.

