The Dallas Cowboys will be moving and shaking when it comes to Mike McCarthy and the coaching staff, as will the rest of the NFL. Follow all the Coaching Carousel action here!

JAN 11 HIRE SEAN. FIRE THE REST Writes our man Mike Fisher: "Welcome back to the NFL, Houston Texans. You are almost a real, live, viable professional franchise again. ... All because you put in an interview request for Sean Payton.

Payton is the "prom king'' of this Coaching Carousel, by far the most proven commodity among the "new'' potential head coaches. We don't really need to rattle off his resume, but ... In 16 seasons with the Saints as head coach, Payton helped guide the team to seven division titles, three NFC Championship Games (2006, 2009, and 2018) and a victory in Super Bowl XLIV.

And Fish's suggestion for the hapless Texans, should Payton truly be interested?

Complete control. Like Belichick. Like Popovich. And everybody else get the hell out of his way.

Fish's Sean Payton column is here.

JAN 11 2 OC MOVES? The Jets parting ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, league sources tell CowboysSI.com. ... a shuffle that is happening just as Dallas' Kellen Moore - "the smartest guy in every room!'' - enters the Coaching Carousel as a candidate for the top job in Carolina.

JAN 10 WASHINGTON FIRING The Washington Commanders are looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner on Tuesday.

Turner, 40, coordinated the Commanders offense for three seasons on Ron Rivera's staff, but Washington finished 20th in total offense this season, averaging 330.3 yards per game.

There are a number of candidates who could be linked to the job, but perhaps the biggest name could be former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired on Dec. 26 after going just 4-11 through 15 games.

The big reason he was hired by the Broncos was his success in leading Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to an MVP award in 2021 in his age-37 season.

Rodgers is expected to be a free agent this offseason and could be looking for a change of scenery, especially after the Packers missed the playoffs with an 8-9 record.

It's a longshot for Rodgers to move to Washington D.C. in 2023, but there was interest for him to come to the nation's capital when he was mulling his future a year ago. But if he were to go, bringing along his former offensive coordinator could elevate the Commanders from a good team to one of the league's elite.

Turner is of course the son of former Cowboys Super Bowl-winning coordinator and Washington head coach Norv Turner.

JAN 10: DQ RESPONDS, HARBAUGH VISITS The Dallas Cowboys finished the regular season with a disappointing 26-6 loss on the road to the Washington Commanders, but that hasn't slowed the interest in league circles in Dan Quinn as a head coach.

But on Monday, Quinn himself "slowed'' things just a bit.

"Anybody asks you, you're flattered, ..." Quinn said Monday inside The Star about the interview request from the Broncos. "So just right where my feet are and enjoying, and then we're gonna (have) a kick-ass week."

That is the Cowboys' defense coordinator's rather standard answer to such questions, but it is also the truth in how he conducts his business. Yes, Quinn is yet again a candidate for the Denver job, a vacancy he interviewed for a year ago before Denver ultimately chose Nathaniel Hackett.

Meanwhile, the Broncos on Monday conducted a visit with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. And Sean Payton remains high on their wish list.

JAN 9: KLIFF FIRED Last March, Texas native Kliff Kingsbury signed a six-year extension as the head coach of the Cardinals.

And now it’s over.

Kingsbury led the Cardinals to a record of 4–13, their worst record since Kingsbury arrived in Arizona, and now he’s been fired.

JAN 9 QUINN DENVER REQUEST Dan Quinn and the Cowboys have received from Denver a request to interview the defensive coordinator, as first reported by NFL Network.

Quinn was a finalist for the same job a year ago. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has vowed to again keep Quinn working at The Star.

JAN 8 LOVIE OUT, EAGLES COACH IN? Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith has been fired, and sources tell us the Texans and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will have mutual interest moving forward.

Smith finished 3-13-1 in his lone season in charge.

Several league sources have labeled Gannon as a top candidate for the Texans' potential opening after he made a strong impression during two interviews last season before the Texans promoted Smith from defensive coordinator.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero are other highly regarded candidates.

JAN 8: QUINN VS. THE DENVER FIELD Sean Payton's people have whispered that he's not interested in the Denver Broncos. And Jim Harbaugh this week came right out and said he's planning on staying at the University of Michigan.

Both were ... um ... fibbing. And what they actually decide to do figures to impact the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff, especially defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Read all about it here.

JAN 8: LOVIE OUT? Sources tell us that coach Lovie Smith's job security is considered to be in serious danger heading into the final game of another dismal season for the Texans. Furthermore, we are told Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Houston would have mutual interest if the job comes open. Stay tuned ...

JAN 8: PEES RETIRING? Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees is no stranger to hanging up the play sheet.

Pees, 73, is the NFL's oldest coach and has twice retired, once following the 2017 season with the Baltimore Ravens before reversing course a month later and joining the Tennessee Titans, and again two years after, ultimately coming back to coaching after a season off once Arthur Smith took the head coaching job in Atlanta.

And if he retires again? Here's the in-house list for the Falcons jump-up.

JAN 2: 'DUMB' MOVE - RON IN JEOPARDY? Cowboys at Commanders comes on the heels of this story: "Dumb' Coach Ron Rivera Getting Fired by Dan Snyder?'' This is worth monitoring ... all because of a commitment to Carson Wentz.

