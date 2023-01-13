The Dallas Cowboys will be moving and shaking when it comes to Mike McCarthy and the coaching staff, as will the rest of the NFL. Follow all the Coaching Carousel action here!

JAN 13 BILL'S REPLACEMENT? Appare They said they might be "making changes.'' The New England Patriots seem rather serious about this. From our Patriots SI crew in Boston:

"In an atypical display of transparency, the Pats issued a statement on Thursday night both confirming their intention to begin interviewing potential offensive coordinators, and to announce that they have “begun contract extension conversations” with inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo on staying with the team long-term.

The new extension for Mayo - who is getting feelers from other hiring teams - will likely come with an upgraded title (possibly, defensive coordinator?) and it perhaps is setting the stage for Mayo to be the successor to Bill Belichick, age 70, as head coach?

JAN 11 HIRE SEAN. FIRE THE REST Writes our man Mike Fisher: "Welcome back to the NFL, Houston Texans. You are almost a real, live, viable professional franchise again. ... All because you put in an interview request for Sean Payton.

Payton is the "prom king'' of this Coaching Carousel, by far the most proven commodity among the "new'' potential head coaches. We don't really need to rattle off his resume, but ... In 16 seasons with the Saints as head coach, Payton helped guide the team to seven division titles, three NFC Championship Games (2006, 2009, and 2018) and a victory in Super Bowl XLIV.

And Fish's suggestion for the hapless Texans, should Payton truly be interested?

Complete control. Like Belichick. Like Popovich. And everybody else get the hell out of his way.

JAN 11 2 OC MOVES? The Jets parting ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, league sources tell CowboysSI.com. ... a shuffle that is happening just as Dallas' Kellen Moore - "the smartest guy in every room!'' - enters the Coaching Carousel as a candidate for the top job in Carolina.

JAN 10 WASHINGTON FIRING The Washington Commanders are looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner on Tuesday.

Turner, 40, coordinated the Commanders offense for three seasons on Ron Rivera's staff, but Washington finished 20th in total offense this season, averaging 330.3 yards per game.

There are a number of candidates who could be linked to the job, but perhaps the biggest name could be former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired on Dec. 26 after going just 4-11 through 15 games.

The big reason he was hired by the Broncos was his success in leading Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to an MVP award in 2021 in his age-37 season.

Rodgers is expected to be a free agent this offseason and could be looking for a change of scenery, especially after the Packers missed the playoffs with an 8-9 record.

It's a longshot for Rodgers to move to Washington D.C. in 2023, but there was interest for him to come to the nation's capital when he was mulling his future a year ago. But if he were to go, bringing along his former offensive coordinator could elevate the Commanders from a good team to one of the league's elite.

Turner is of course the son of former Cowboys Super Bowl-winning coordinator and Washington head coach Norv Turner.

JAN 10: DQ RESPONDS, HARBAUGH VISITS The Dallas Cowboys finished the regular season with a disappointing 26-6 loss on the road to the Washington Commanders, but that hasn't slowed the interest in league circles in Dan Quinn as a head coach.

But on Monday, Quinn himself "slowed'' things just a bit.

"Anybody asks you, you're flattered, ..." Quinn said Monday inside The Star about the interview request from the Broncos. "So just right where my feet are and enjoying, and then we're gonna (have) a kick-ass week."

That is the Cowboys' defense coordinator's rather standard answer to such questions, but it is also the truth in how he conducts his business. Yes, Quinn is yet again a candidate for the Denver job, a vacancy he interviewed for a year ago before Denver ultimately chose Nathaniel Hackett.