Cowboys' DaRon Bland absent Wednesday practice to celebrate life-changing event
The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up their second practice of training camp on Wednesday afternoon, and there was a noticeable absence on the field.
Cowboys All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland was not at the team's practice, and fans were initially concerned, but everyone can breathe a sigh of relief because Bland was getting ready to celebrate a special life moment.
Bland was excused from practice to be with his significant other and await the birth of their child.
MORE: Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys 2025 training camp Day 2
ESPN's Todd Archer shared the news on social media.
In Bland's absence, some of the team's younger defensive backs got reps with the first-team defense.
"Andrew Booth and Caelen Carson saw some time with the first team, while Kemon Hall worked in the nickel, too," Archer wrote on X.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys’ head coach raves about sleeper offseason pickup
There is no word on when Bland will rejoin the team, but the good news is there is no reason to be concerned.
Congratulations to Bland and his significant other for welcoming their child.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys first 2025 training camp practice
Micah Parsons responds to Jerry Jones diss as tensions boil: 'I'm not here for him'
Marshawn Kneeland steals show in Cowboys' first training camp practice
Brian Schottenheimer bonds with Dak Prescott, fiancée & daughters after training camp
PHOTOS: Parker Kilpatrick, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie