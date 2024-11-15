Cowboy Roundup: Team's daunting playoff odds, CeeDee Lamb to the rescue?
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it through another week and are now just a couple of days away from a Week 11 NFL showdown with the Houston Texans at home.
There is no telling what to expect from the Cowboys as the team continues to push forward with its abundance of injured stars.
But, while we wait to see what the next game holds, let's take a look at some of the latest headlines making waves on social media.
Dallas' daunting playoff odds
DallasCowboys.com takes a look at the tough challenge ahead for the franchise if they hope to make a major comeback and reach the NFL postseason.
Can CeeDee Lamb save the Cowboys’ offense in Week 11?
The Dallas Cowboys need to find an offensive spark if they plan to dig deep and salvage their season. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at whether star receiver CeeDee Lamb can step up to save the offense.
Cowboys Quick Hits
