Cowboy Roundup: Team's daunting playoff odds, CeeDee Lamb to the rescue?

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Friday, November 15.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the field against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the field against the Atlanta Falcons. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it through another week and are now just a couple of days away from a Week 11 NFL showdown with the Houston Texans at home.

There is no telling what to expect from the Cowboys as the team continues to push forward with its abundance of injured stars.

But, while we wait to see what the next game holds, let's take a look at some of the latest headlines making waves on social media.

Dallas' daunting playoff odds

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy walks off the field after a loss against the Atlanta Falcons. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

DallasCowboys.com takes a look at the tough challenge ahead for the franchise if they hope to make a major comeback and reach the NFL postseason.

Can CeeDee Lamb save the Cowboys’ offense in Week 11?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb walk off the field after a loss against the Atlanta Falcons. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys need to find an offensive spark if they plan to dig deep and salvage their season. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at whether star receiver CeeDee Lamb can step up to save the offense.

Cowboys Quick Hits

Dallas Cowboys 3-round mock draft brings star running back home... Top 2025 NFL Draft prospect thinks Cowboys would be 'perfect fit'... Cowboys' offensive inefficiency haunts Mike McCarthy's legacy... Cowboys' Zack Martin addresses comments from teammate Micah Parsons... New Dallas Cowboys receiver gets rave review ahead of Week 11 debut... Dallas Cowboys officially name new lead running back ahead of Week 11... Dallas Cowboys star Tyler Smith gets promising injury update... Dallas Cowboys running game showing surprising promise for future... Dallas Cowboys locker room continues to light sun controversy... Will Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud play vs. Cowboys?

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

