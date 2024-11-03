Dallas Cowboys defense does the impossible vs. Atlanta Falcons
The Dallas Cowboys have played from behind in several games this season, with the team's defense failing to make any major impact early in games.
With the depleted defense, Cowboys Nation expected much of the same struggles from the Dallas defense, but in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, they were able to do the impossible.
Dallas forced a pount on the Falcons' opening drive, a truly rare occurance.
According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, it was the first time this season that the Cowboys' defense did not allow points on an opponent's opening drive.
To make things even better, the Cowboys drove down the field and were able to convert a Brandon Aubrey field goal to take the early 3-0.
Let's hope they can build off of the early momentum.
