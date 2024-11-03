Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys defense does the impossible vs. Atlanta Falcons

The depleted Dallas Cowboys defense did the impossible at the beginning of the game against the Atlanta Falcons, giving fans something to celebrate.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs walks out to see the field during a weather delay before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs walks out to see the field during a weather delay before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have played from behind in several games this season, with the team's defense failing to make any major impact early in games.

With the depleted defense, Cowboys Nation expected much of the same struggles from the Dallas defense, but in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, they were able to do the impossible.

Dallas forced a pount on the Falcons' opening drive, a truly rare occurance.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, it was the first time this season that the Cowboys' defense did not allow points on an opponent's opening drive.

To make things even better, the Cowboys drove down the field and were able to convert a Brandon Aubrey field goal to take the early 3-0.

Let's hope they can build off of the early momentum.

