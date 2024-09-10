Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys defense set up to feast with September schedule

Mike Zimmer's debut as defensive coordinator started with a bang, and the Cowboys are just getting started.

Koby Skillern

Mike Zimmer had a picture-perfect start as the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator. The Cowboys racked up six sacks and two interceptions in a dominant 33-17 win over the Cleveland Browns, despite entering the game as underdogs.

Looking ahead at their schedule, there’s plenty of reason to believe the best is yet to come for this newly energized Cowboys defense.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs for yards against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark (18) during the
The Cowboys' next four games feature some of the league’s weaker quarterbacks, aside from Lamar Jackson. With matchups against the Saints, Ravens, Giants, and Steelers on the horizon, their defense has a strong opportunity to continue its dominance.

Even if you disagree with the take on the quarterbacks, the Cowboys are still primed to dominate thanks to the mediocre or worse offensive lines of these four teams.

Giving the Cowboy's an even bigger edge heading into these games.

Could Micah Parsons be the first Cowboy to win Defensive Player of the Year since Harvey Martin in 1977?

Koby Skillern

