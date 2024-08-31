Mike Zimmer: A comeback story of resilience and redemption
After a tumultuous end to his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings, Mike Zimmer is back in the NFL as the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator, determined to prove he's still a top-tier coach.
Zimmer was hired back in February to replace Dan Quinn, who accepted the head coaching gig with the Washington Commanders.
For the 68-year-old Zimmer, it's a reunion after spending 13 seasons (1994-2006) as an assistant with the Cowboys, including seven as defensive coordinator.
MORE: DeMarvion Overshown praises Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer's approach
He survived multiple coaching changes, including Barry Switzer, Chan Gailey, Dave Campo, and Bill Parcells.
As Zimmer prepares for his first season back in Dallas, the veteran coach held a recent interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune and reflected back on the past few years leading up to this moment.
A Difficult Departure
Zimmer's final act in Minnesota where he served as head coach from 2014-2021 was marred by a strained relationship with general manager Rick Spielman, disappointing seasons, and the tragic death of his son, Adam Zimmer.
The Vikings' 2021 draft, where Spielman prioritized offensive picks despite Zimmer's defensive concerns, marked a turning point in their relationship.
"The first round, Rick tried to trade up for Justin Fields, who hasn't done anything," Zimmer said.
MORE: Dalvin Cook credits former HC Mike Zimmer for Cowboys signing
With four third-round picks, Spielman selected, in order, quarterback Kellen Mond, linebacker Chazz Surratt, offensive lineman Wyatt Davis and defensive end Patrick Jones II. Zimmer was there for only the first pick.
"When he picked Mond, I walked out of the room," Zimmer said. "I left the building. I didn't even talk to him on the phone.”
Zimmer felt undermined and unsupported, and the team's struggles on the field further exacerbated the tension.
A Time of Healing and Reflection
Following his dismissal from the Vikings, Zimmer took time to grieve and heal. He spent time on his ranch, but the pain of Adam's death lingered.
"Time helps and [coaching] keeping me busy helps,” Zimmer said. “But, honestly, when pictures pop up on my phone and I see him and me together, it’s devastating.”
Zimmer spent two seasons coaching college football. He assisted his former player, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, at Jackson State as an analyst/consultant. Zimmer then followed Sanders to Colorado in the same role in 2023.
He wasn't ready to return to the NFL until the Cowboys made their offer. The opportunity to work with familiar faces, such as head coach Mike McCarthy, linebacker Eric Kendricks, and running back Dalvin Cook - both players whom Zimmer had coached in Minnesota - and the chance to rebuild his reputation, motivated him to come back to the game.
A Fresh Start in Dallas
Zimmer's return to the NFL is not about seeking revenge or proving his critics wrong. It's about rediscovering his passion for coaching and reminding himself and others of his capabilities.
He's embracing the challenge of improving the Cowboys' defense and mentoring young coaches like defensive backs coach Al Harris.
“Zim is genuine, so guys buy into him,” Harris said. “If you don’t know him, you’d think, ‘Oh, man. Old grumpy guy.’ But Zim’s all right, bro. He has his way of saying things. He’s direct. No filter. Just coaching ball.”
Lessons Learned and a Focus on the Future
Zimmer acknowledges the difficulties of his final years in Minnesota but doesn't dwell on the past. He's learned from his mistakes and is determined to create a positive approach and supportive environment for his players and coaches.
His focus is on the present, working with his team to achieve success in the 2024 season.
“Part of the reason for coming back is I have to do this for me because I don’t want people thinking I was a lousy coach," Zimmer said.
A Second Chance at Happiness
Zimmer's return to the NFL is a testament to his resilience and love for the game. He's found joy in coaching again, and his players and colleagues appreciate his direct and genuine approach.
While he may not be seeking another head coaching position, he's proving that he still has a lot to offer the game.
“As for the future, Zim and I are on the same page. We agreed to focus on this year. He goes and coaches his butt off, I go play my butt off, we put a smile on our faces and see where it takes us.” - Eric Kendricks
As he and Kendricks focus on the present and work towards a successful season, they're also creating a new chapter in their careers, one marked by forgiveness, second chances, and a shared pursuit of happiness.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
The Future: 7 college football players to watch in Week 1
Put Some Respect On It: 3 disrespected Cowboys ready to make a name in 2024
America’s Team: Dallas Cowboys named most valuable franchise in the NFL
Prime Time QB: Shedeur Sanders, Cowboys QB? May not be as far-fetched as you think
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie