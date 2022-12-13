The Dallas Cowboys will be without defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins for at least a month, according to Jerry Jones.

The Dallas Cowboys will be without starting nose tackle Johnathan Hankins following Sunday's 27-23 win over the Houston Texans.

Team owner Jerry Jones announced on Tuesday via 105.3 The Fan that Hankins will miss the last four games of the regular season due to a pectoral strain suffered in the come-from-behind win.

“You can see Johnathan back for the playoffs." Jones said. "He won’t be back before then.''

The loss of Hankins is a big one for a Cowboys defense that has at times struggled to stop the run.

The 6-foot-3, 340-pound nose tackle was brought in before the trade deadline as the Cowboys acquired him from the Las Vegas Raiders. His very specific job since arriving in Dallas? Clog up the opponent's run game.

The struggles against the run mark the biggest perceived weakness of a Dallas defense that is among the NFL's best in points allowed per game and sacks.

With Hankins sidelined for at least the next month, the Cowboys will look in part to their younger contributors, Osa Odighizuwa, Quinton Bohanna and Neville Gallimore, to help fill the void on the interior of the defensive line.

The Cowboys will travel to TIAA Bank Field Sunday to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 12 p.m. (CT) kickoff.

