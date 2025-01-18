Cowboys interview with fan-favorite HC candidate would come as 'surprise'
The Dallas Cowboys are nearly one week into their search for a new head coach.
Dallas recently conducted an interview on Friday with Kellen Moore, the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator and a candidate with strong Cowboys roots.
The interviews continued over this weekend, with former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh the latest candidate to interview for the job earlier today. On Monday Dallas, will interview Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier.
Additionally, recent reports have surfaced that Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is a "name to watch closely" for the vacancy.
However, one name that continues to circulate is Deion Sanders. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport recently reported that there has been "some sort of mutual interest" between the two sides, although no formal interview has been scheduled.
"Sources confirm Deion (Sanders) has had some conversations with Jerry Jones," Rapoport said. "My understanding is there is at least some sort of mutual interest here, but here is where it stands. Understanding that it's Jerry Jones and literally anything crazy could happen. There has been no interview with Deion Sanders and the Cowboys yet. "
"From what I am told there is none scheduled. I would be surprised if an interview ever happens, not saying impossible that I would be surprised. Meanwhile, Dion is still in contract negotiations with Colorado to potentially get a big time extension there. So on with Dion, but that's the latest."
Sanders, the current head coach at the University of Colorado, has had his name linked and supported by many to the Cowboys since the 2024 regular season.
The Hall of Famer has demonstrated an exceptional ability to recruit top talent and develop young players, translating this success to Colorado, making it no surprise that the university will undoubtedly strive to retain 'Coach Prime' for the foreseeable future.
However, Sanders' existing ties to the Cowboys, coupled with his strong relationship with owner Jerry Jones, makes it unsurprising that Jones has been in contact with him. This leaves the door open for any possibility at this point.
